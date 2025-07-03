He Died From a Bat Bite. It Wasn't Rabies

An Australian man has died after becoming just the fourth known person to contract an extremely rare, bat-borne virus. Australian bat lyssavirus (ABLV)—unique to Australia, where it was first identified in 1996—is closely related to rabies and can cause fatal disease once symptoms appear. Early signs are similar to the flu, including headache, fever, and fatigue, with rapid progression to paralysis and death. Immediate post-exposure treatment with rabies immunoglobulin and vaccines can prevent the illness from developing, but there is no effective treatment once symptoms set in, per the Telegraph. This can take days or years. All other known human cases were fatal, per CBS News.