He Died From a Bat Bite. It Wasn't Rabies

An Australian man has died after becoming just the fourth known person to contract an extremely rare, bat-borne virus. Australian bat lyssavirus (ABLV)—unique to Australia, where it was first identified in 1996—is closely related to rabies and can cause fatal disease once symptoms appear. Early signs are similar to the flu, including headache, fever, and fatigue, with rapid progression to paralysis and death. Immediate post-exposure treatment with rabies immunoglobulin and vaccines can prevent the illness from developing, but there is no effective treatment once symptoms set in, per the Telegraph. This can take days or years. All other known human cases were fatal, per CBS News.
The man in his 50s was bitten by a bat several months ago. He reportedly sought treatment, "though it is not clear how quickly," per the Telegraph. He was reported to be in critical condition this week before his ultimate death, per CBS. Bats can transfer the virus through bites or scratches. Wildlife Health Australia reports that, as of June 2024, 420 bats in the country have tested positive for ABLV since 2001, but the actual prevalence among wild bat populations remains unclear. Experts highlight the risks increase when bats enter populated areas in search of food or during extreme heat events. Authorities urge anyone bitten or scratched by a bat to seek prompt medical care.