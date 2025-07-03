SCOTUS Takes on 2 Transgender Athlete Cases

Two weeks after it upheld Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear two cases involving transgender athletes. The cases —one from Idaho and one from West Virginia—challenge the constitutionality of state laws barring transgender women and girls from women's and girls' sports teams, the New York Times reports. State officials turned to the top court after lower courts blocked the state laws.

Idaho. Little v. Hecox, filed in 2020, challenges Idaho's first-of-its-kind law against transgender athletes on sports teams. It was filed on behalf of Lindsay Hecox, a transgender student at Boise State University. Lawyers said one of three unnamed plaintiffs was a 17-year-old girl at Boise High School who was concerned about invasive "sex verification" tests, Politico reports.