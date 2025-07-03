SCOTUS Takes on 2 Transgender Athlete Cases

Two weeks after it upheld Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear two cases involving transgender athletes. The cases —one from Idaho and one from West Virginia—challenge the constitutionality of state laws barring transgender women and girls from women's and girls' sports teams, the New York Times reports. State officials turned to the top court after lower courts blocked the state laws.
- Idaho. Little v. Hecox, filed in 2020, challenges Idaho's first-of-its-kind law against transgender athletes on sports teams. It was filed on behalf of Lindsay Hecox, a transgender student at Boise State University. Lawyers said one of three unnamed plaintiffs was a 17-year-old girl at Boise High School who was concerned about invasive "sex verification" tests, Politico reports.
- West Virginia. West Virginia v. BPJ, filed in 2021, involves a challenge to the state's law from Becky Pepper-Jackson, who has identified as a girl since the third grade and wanted to take part in middle school cross country and track teams, the AP reports. In 2023, the Supreme Court blocked the law while litigation was ongoing. In the last school year, Pepper-Jackson qualified for the state high school girls track meet.
In both cases, states want the top court to determine whether the state laws violate the Constitution's equal protection clause and Title IX, "the federal law banning most sex discrimination by schools," Politico reports. The court will hear the cases after its new term begins in October.