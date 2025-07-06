Flash Flood Warnings Complicate Search

Time and weather forecasts brought even more urgency to the increasingly desperate search for survivors from the Texas flooding on Sunday. Officials said the death toll had reached 70, while 11 girls and a counselor from a summer camp on the Guadalupe River remained among the missing, the New York Times reports. About 850 people have been rescued overall. Former first lady Laura Bush once worked at Camp Mystic, and she and her husband joined the mourning on Sunday, with George W. Bush releasing a statement saying the couple is "heartbroken by the loss of life and the agony so many are feeling."