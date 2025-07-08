Lawmaker Shot 9 Times Is Out of the Hospital

Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman, who was shot nine times by a gunman posing as a police officer, is out of the hospital and is now recovering in a transitional care unit, his family said. "John has been moved to a rehab facility, but still has a long road to recovery ahead," the family said in a statement Monday night. The family released a photo showing a smiling Hoffman giving a thumbs-up while standing with a suitcase on rollers, ready to leave the hospital, the AP reports. Hoffman will be in an acute care facility for several weeks and will undergo multiple surgeries in the months ahead, reports KARE11.