Bondi Explains 'Missing Minute' in Epstein Video

'Every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing'
Posted Jul 8, 2025 5:23 PM CDT
The DOJ video has almost 11 hours of footage of the area outside Epstein's cell.   (Department of Justice)

President Trump scolded a reporter for asking Attorney General Pam Bondi about "lingering mysteries" in the Jeffrey Epstein case at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday—but she said she wouldn't mind answering the question. She explained the "missing minute" from video recorded outside Epstein's cell door. The Justice Department released an 11-hour video Monday from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City to counter claims that Epstein didn't kill himself, the Hill reports. As the timer turns from 11:58pm to 11:59pm, it skips ahead to midnight, and conspiracy theorists have suggested the "missing minute" shows the government is concealing information, reports Rolling Stone.

  • "The video was not conclusive, but the evidence prior to it was showing he committed suicide," Bondi said. "There was a minute that was off the counter, and what we learned from the Bureau of Prisons is every night they redo that video," she explained. "So, every night the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing."
  • "So we're looking for that video to release that as well to show that a minute is missing every night," Bondi added, per the Hill. "And that's it on Epstein."
  • The video shows that nobody approached the sex offender's cell after he was escorted to it in the early evening, though Rolling Stone predicts that the missing minute will "enter the Epstein conspiracist lore." It also inspired people to create AI-generated videos showing people including Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Gates entering the cell.

