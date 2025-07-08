Bondi Explains 'Missing Minute' in Epstein Video

President Trump scolded a reporter for asking Attorney General Pam Bondi about "lingering mysteries" in the Jeffrey Epstein case at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday—but she said she wouldn't mind answering the question. She explained the "missing minute" from video recorded outside Epstein's cell door. The Justice Department released an 11-hour video Monday from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City to counter claims that Epstein didn't kill himself, the Hill reports. As the timer turns from 11:58pm to 11:59pm, it skips ahead to midnight, and conspiracy theorists have suggested the "missing minute" shows the government is concealing information, reports Rolling Stone.