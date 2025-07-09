Inside the Exclusive Club for Amazon's Million-Dollar Sellers

A look inside Amazon's exclusive Million Dollar Sellers community reveals the real secret to thriving in e-commerce might just be the power of connection. Joining MDS means joining a club of around 700 Amazon and e-commerce entrepreneurs, each pulling in over $1 million in annual revenue ( CO highlights a hot sauce company earning more than $4 million on the platform). The group started as a Facebook community for private-label sellers but now includes in-person events that resemble a lively family reunion, COO Eugene Khayman tells Business Insider . Members pay $7,497 a year to access this circle, which offers exclusive networking, online collaboration, and strategy sharing.

Khayman, who joined MDS after realizing he couldn't keep pace with the fast-changing Amazon market alone, found that the group helped make the business more enjoyable and kept him competitive. The application process now includes interviews to ensure new members are interested in contributing, not just selling their own services. The group's "give more, get more" ethos focuses on helping each other rather than on flashy success stories.

Challenges for Amazon sellers have grown: higher fees, tougher competition, and new tariffs introduced in 2025 have all made profitability more elusive. As a result, MDS is broadening its focus beyond Amazon. Platforms like TikTok are emerging as new opportunities, similar to what Amazon was in its early days. For many in MDS, the biggest benefit isn't just practical advice but the morale boost and camaraderie. Members often return from events re-energized—a welcome effect in an industry known for its ups and downs. Khayman sums up the appeal: "Why learn from your own mistakes when you can learn from other people's?"