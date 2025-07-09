Newest Barbie Has Type 1 Diabetes

Rather than the impossibly perfect Barbie of yore, Mattel's latest iteration of the doll comes with an outwardly visible disease that reflects the reality of hundreds of thousands of kids: type 1 diabetes. As People reports, the toymaker collaborated with Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, to make sure the doll was accurate. What to know:

The new doll: Heart-shaped tape attaches a continuous glucose monitor to Barbie, which sends a readout to a glucose monitoring app on her phone. Barbie also has an insulin pump attached to her waist. "It's an honor to work with a brand that shares our commitment to showing children that a life with type 1 diabetes can be full, vibrant, and empowering," says Aaron Kowalski, CEO of Breakthrough T1D, in a statement.