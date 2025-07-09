Newest Barbie Has Type 1 Diabetes

She comes with her own glucose monitor and insulin pump
Posted Jul 9, 2025 9:05 AM CDT
Behold, Barbie With Type 1 Diabetes
Type 1 Diabetes Barbie   (Mattel)

Rather than the impossibly perfect Barbie of yore, Mattel's latest iteration of the doll comes with an outwardly visible disease that reflects the reality of hundreds of thousands of kids: type 1 diabetes. As People reports, the toymaker collaborated with Breakthrough T1D, formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, to make sure the doll was accurate. What to know:

  • The new doll: Heart-shaped tape attaches a continuous glucose monitor to Barbie, which sends a readout to a glucose monitoring app on her phone. Barbie also has an insulin pump attached to her waist. "It's an honor to work with a brand that shares our commitment to showing children that a life with type 1 diabetes can be full, vibrant, and empowering," says Aaron Kowalski, CEO of Breakthrough T1D, in a statement.

  • The kids she represents: As CNN notes, some 304,000 American kids and teens are living with type 1 diabetes, a lifelong disorder that requires that synthetic insulin be taken daily. "Barbie helps shape children's early perceptions of the world," says Krista Berger, Senior VP of Barbie, "and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love."
  • The line: This Barbie is part of the Fashionistas line, which Mattel says emphasizes diversity. Other dolls include a Barbie in a wheelchair, a blind Barbie with a cane, and a Barbie with Down syndrome.
  • The cost: She'll set you back $10.99.

