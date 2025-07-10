Ken Paxton's Wife Seeks Divorce on 'Biblical Grounds'

Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton announced Thursday she is seeking a divorce from her husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, citing "biblical grounds." In a message posted on X , the Republican lawmaker described marriage as a "sacred covenant," the Texas Tribune reports. She said she had "earnestly pursued reconciliation," but recent developments convinced her that continuing the marriage would not "honor God," nor serve the best interests of herself, her children, or Ken Paxton. The Paxtons, who have been married for 38 years, have long presented a "united political front," Axios reports.

Ken Paxton issued a statement attributing the split to "pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny," calling it a mutual decision to "start a new chapter." The announcement lands as Ken Paxton prepares for a primary challenge against US Sen. John Cornyn, after nearly a decade as Texas attorney general. Angela Paxton, who took over her husband's old state Senate seat in 2019 and was re-elected in November, noted that she tried to repair the relationship but ultimately concluded divorce was necessary.

The couple's marriage has been subjected to intense public scrutiny, particularly during Ken Paxton's impeachment saga last year. The Texas House impeached him on allegations including abuse of office and an extramarital affair, though the state Senate acquitted him after a high-profile trial. Angela Paxton attended but was barred from participating or voting in the proceedings. The impeachment centered on favors Paxton allegedly provided to a real estate investor and his purported affair with a former Senate aide. Investigators said the affair paused briefly after Angela Paxton learned of it in 2019, only to resume the following year. The former aide was summoned to testify but ultimately did not take the stand.