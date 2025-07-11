'Alpha Male' Influencer Is Trump Pick for Diplomatic Post

President Trump has nominated a self-proclaimed "alpha male" influencer from Australia known for his lavish praise of Hooters to be the next American ambassador to Malaysia. Nick Adams, who became a US citizen in 2021, has amassed a large online following with "crass jokes and other forms of internet trolling," per the New York Times.

"Nick is an incredible Patriot and very successful entrepreneur, whose love of, and devotion to, our Great Country is an inspiration," Trump said in a post on Truth Social announcing the nomination on Thursday. "Nick is a bestselling author, speaker, and commentator" who "graduated from the University of Sydney and, since then, has made it his life's mission to extol the Virtues of American Greatness," Trump wrote.