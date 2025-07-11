'Alpha Male' Influencer Is Trump Pick for Diplomatic Post

President Trump has nominated a self-proclaimed "alpha male" influencer from Australia known for his lavish praise of Hooters to be the next American ambassador to Malaysia. Nick Adams, who became a US citizen in 2021, has amassed a large online following with "crass jokes and other forms of internet trolling," per the New York Times.
- "Nick is an incredible Patriot and very successful entrepreneur, whose love of, and devotion to, our Great Country is an inspiration," Trump said in a post on Truth Social announcing the nomination on Thursday. "Nick is a bestselling author, speaker, and commentator" who "graduated from the University of Sydney and, since then, has made it his life's mission to extol the Virtues of American Greatness," Trump wrote.