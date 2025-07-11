Earthquake Victims Lynched Looting Suspects: Guatemala

Villagers blocked authorities trying to take the men into custody, government says
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 11, 2025 4:40 PM CDT
Earthquake Victims Lynched Looting Suspects: Guatemala
Patients are gathered in a safe area of "Hermano Pedro" Hospital after being relocated from other areas of the hospital in Antigua, Guatemala, on Wednesday, following dozens of earthquakes and aftershocks recorded in a matter of hours.   (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Members of a rural community in Guatemala hit hard by this week's earthquakes lynched five men they accused of robbing damaged homes, authorities said Friday. Guatemala's Interior Ministry said residents of Santa Maria de Jesus organized themselves to search for the men and then blocked authorities who tried to detain and take them away, the AP reports.

Overnight, residents beat the men with sticks and stones and then burned them in the community, which lies in the Sacatepequez department southwest of the capital. The community still lacks electricity and potable water following a series of dozens of earthquakes and aftershocks Tuesday, which killed seven people across Guatemala. Authorities did not immediately report any arrests in the lynchings.

