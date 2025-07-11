Trump Sees Texas Devastation

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump toured the site of the catastrophic flooding in the Texas Hill Country on Friday, speaking to first responders and families of the victims. "It's hard to believe the devastation. Trees that are 100 years old, just ripped out of the ground," the president said, per NBC News. "I've never seen anything like it." At the same time, Trump bristled at a reporter's question about the government alerts that families said could have saved lives if they'd been issued sooner. Developments include: