Trump Threatens to 'Take Away' O'Donnell's Citizenship

Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland days before President Trump began his second term—and Trump, who has been feuding with her for almost 20 years, doesn't want her to come back to America. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday morning, the president threatened to revoke her citizenship, though he doesn't have the authority to take away the citizenship of somebody born in the US, Deadline reports.



"Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," Trump wrote. "She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her."