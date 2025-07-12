Trump Threatens to 'Take Away' O'Donnell's Citizenship

Presidents don't have the power to revoke citizenship of somebody born in the US
Posted Jul 12, 2025 1:08 PM CDT
Rosie O'Donnell arrives at the ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland days before President Trump began his second term—and Trump, who has been feuding with her for almost 20 years, doesn't want her to come back to America. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday morning, the president threatened to revoke her citizenship, though he doesn't have the authority to take away the citizenship of somebody born in the US, Deadline reports.

  • "Because of the fact that Rosie O'Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," Trump wrote. "She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her."

  • The threat followed a recent TikTok post from O'Donnell that angered Trump supporters, Raw Story reports. She blamed Trump for flood deaths in Texas, saying, "When the president guts all of the early warning systems and the weather forecast abilities of the government, these are the results that we're going to start to see on a daily basis because he's put this country in so much danger by his horrible, horrible decisions."
  • In a wide-ranging interview with the Irish Times published on Saturday, O'Donnell said some people had criticized her for continuing to speak out against Trump after moving to Ireland. "I don't understand people who say, 'Well you moved to Ireland, just forget about it.' I can't. That is my country where I was born and raised and I'm not going to forget about it," she said. "The crimes are endless."
  • The comedian and actress fired back at Trump in a TikTok post after his threat to revoke her citizenship, writing that he is a "disgrace to all our beautiful country stands for—he is a danger to the nation—a mentally ill untreated criminal who lied to america for a decade on the apprentice."
  • "US citizens can relinquish their citizenship voluntarily, and federal courts can strip naturalized citizens of their citizenship if there is proven fraud or misrepresentation or other major cause," said Julia Gelatt of the Migration Policy Institute, per the New York Times. "But US-born citizens cannot have their citizenship taken away."

