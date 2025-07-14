Newsom Slams Vance Over Disneyland Visit

Vice President JD Vance visited California over the weekend, and he didn't get a warm welcome from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The governor criticized Vance for visiting Disneyland with his family while other families were suffering from the administration's immigration policies, the Hill reports. "Hope you enjoy your family time," Newsom wrote in a post on X . "The families you're tearing apart certainly won't." Up to 150 protesters gathered outside the theme park on Friday evening, and protesters returned on Saturday, the Orange County Register reports.

In another post on X, Newsom replied to his own June 20 post asking Vance to debate him while he was in the state. "JD is back in California," Newsom wrote. "He won't take the time to debate and defend gutting our Medicaid system, taking away kids school meals, militarizing America's streets, or adding trillions to the debt. Instead, he's off to Disneyland. Probably to detain Mickey Mouse at this rate." Vance didn't reply to that post, and his reply to Newsom's first post was a short one: "Had a great time, thanks."