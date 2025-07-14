Kilt-Wearing Aussie Targets Scotland's 'Stone of Destiny'

A man from Australia has been charged with "malicious mischief" for allegedly smashing a glass case holding the Stone of Destiny, an ancient symbol of Scottish nationhood. Arnaud Harixcalde Logan, 35, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday to face the charge, which is similar to vandalism. Logan was ordered detained until a hearing next week. Police said they were called to a "disturbance" at Perth Museum in central Scotland on Saturday, after reports of a kilt-wearing man attempting to smash the case containing the royal rock, the AP reports. Elle Alvarez, a tourist from the Philippines who witnessed the incident, said that the man claimed to be the "chief of his clan" and said he has a "right to the throne," reports the National.