Suspect Identified in Kentucky Church Shooting

The man who police say shot four people in a Kentucky church on Sunday, killing two, has been identified as Guy House, a 47-year-old man with a long criminal record. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that relatives of the victims say House went to the Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington looking for a former partner. She wasn't there, but House killed her mother and sister, the Herald-Leader reports. Her father and her sister's husband were injured. Police say House, who was killed at the scene by officers, shot a state trooper and carjacked a vehicle before the church shooting.

House—an aspiring rapper with the stage name HonKyKong—completed two years of probation earlier this year after being convicted of charges including possession of a firearm, first-degree fleeing/evading police, and auto theft, the Herald-Leader reports. He had been due in court Monday for a domestic violence hearing involving a different former partner, the AP reports. The woman in that case said that she filed for an emergency protective order after she split up with House earlier this month and that he broke into her home, stealing her car and two firearms.

Police identified the women killed at the church as 72-year-old Beverly Gumm and 34-year-old Christina Combs, LEX 18 reports. Authorities said Monday that the Pastor Jeremy Gumm and Randy Combs are in critical condition. Kentucky State Trooper spokesperson Matt Sudduth said Monday that the injured trooper is hospitalized and reported to be stable. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear described the shooting as "devastating," NBC News reports. "The idea that you can be at church on a Sunday and be subjected to violence is antithetical to what our country is, and we all want to be praying for a much better world," he said Monday.