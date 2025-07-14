The Pentagon has signed a contract for as much as $200 million to deploy Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI, across the Defense Department. The deal represents a major push to bring cutting-edge artificial intelligence into federal government operations. The move was revealed by xAI on Monday as it launched "Grok for Government." The selection of Grok puts it alongside high-profile AI tools from Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI, each of which also signed similar contracts, the Washington Post reports.

The Pentagon's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office described the deals as a way to bring American AI expertise into national defense, aiming to enhance military operations and outpace global competitors. Doug Matty, the department's AI chief, said the adoption of commercial AI systems will speed up innovation not just in warfare, but in intelligence gathering, business processes, and enterprise management. The contract spells out possible uses, per Politico, including custom AI-powered applications to accelerate use cases in health care, fundamental science, and national security.

Just last week, Grok made headlines for generating antisemitic responses and referencing Adolf Hitler, following tweaks meant to make the system "less politically correct." xAI responded by pledging improvements and released an update soon after, insisting Grok now ranks among the most advanced AI models. The contract will make Grok and other xAI tools available through the General Services Administration, per the Post, providing a streamlined path for any federal office to buy in. The Pentagon did not comment about the Grok responses.