Flash Floods Hit New York, New Jersey

Heavy rain swept across parts of the US Northeast on Monday night, inundating parts of New York and New Jersey with flash flooding that stranded vehicles in roadways, closed subway lines, and led to the declaration of a state of emergency. Flash flood watches and warnings were in place in parts of New Jersey, New York, and surrounding areas as downpours moved through the region, the AP reports. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding and heavy rainfall, advising people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. A video posted to social media by CBS showed flood waters bring a major roadway in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, to a standstill, stranding buses.

In New York City, some subway service was suspended while other lines were running with severe delays due to flooding, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. New York's emergency services agency wrote on the social platform X that parts of the city and mid-Hudson were getting hit with flash floods. Video posted on social media appears to show major flooding outside a train filled with passengers in New York City. Both directions of the Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue, a major road that cuts through the New York City borough of the Bronx, was blocked due to flooding, the New York Police Department Chief of Transportation wrote on X.