Judge Lets Mastermind of Admissions Scam Advise Again

The mastermind of a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme is being allowed to remain in business. William "Rick" Singer can return to advising prospective undergraduate students as long as he discloses his criminal record to clients, a federal judge in Boston ruled on Monday. Federal prosecutors had objected to Singer—who served time in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges involving facilitating bribes among wealthy parents, test proctors, and top universities—counseling students about their college applications, ABC News reports.

After his release last year, Singer started ID Future Stars, a consulting company that lists him as "Master Coach & Lead Advisor" on its website, per CBS News. Chief District Judge Denise Casper ruled that for Singer to hold the position, the website also must "prominently" display a statement that begins, "In March 2019, Rick Singer pled guilty to federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice for his role in what was widely-publicized as the 'Varsity Blues' college admissions scheme." The statement goes on to detail his crimes and to point out that Singer "took in more than $25 million from his clients," per NBC News.

In addition, Singer, 62, must provide written copies of the statement to parents, students, or anyone else considering retaining him, the judge ruled. The adviser had continued counseling students from prison. "Impressively, 100% of our clients come from direct referrals, reflecting our reputation and the trust families place in us," the company's site says. Singer's lawyer said he'll comply with the order about the past scheme, which involved celebrities including Lori Loughlin. "Mr. Singer has no problem informing his current and future clients of his past actions," said his attorney, Aaron Katz, in a statement. "He was doing so even prior to the Court's ruling."