Judge Blocks New Rule to Keep Medical Debt Off Credit Reports

A federal judge in Texas removed a Biden-era finalized rule by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that would have removed medical debt from credit reports. US District Judge Sean Jordan of Texas' Eastern District, who was appointed by Trump, found on Friday that the rule exceeded the CFPB's authority, the AP reports. Jordan said the CFPB is not permitted to remove medical debt from credit reports according to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, which protects information collected by consumer reporting agencies.

Scores: Removing medical debts from consumer credit reports was expected to increase the credit scores of millions of families by an average of 20 points, the bureau said. The CFPB says its research has shown outstanding health care claims to be a poor predictor of an individual's ability to repay a loan, yet they are often used to deny mortgage applications.