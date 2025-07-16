Darth Vader Is Apparently Hawking His Lightsaber

Cinephiles, get ready to get your geek on because a rare piece of Star Wars history is about to change hands: Darth Vader's main dueling lightsaber, seen in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, is heading to auction this September. Propstore, the memorabilia dealer hosting the sale in Los Angeles, has pegged the saber's expected haul at between $1 million and $3 million, per The Hollywood Reporter . This particular weapon, wielded on screen by the late David Prowse and stuntman Bob Anderson, is touted by the auction house as "the only hero lightsaber" from the original trilogy ever to make it to auction.

The event comes as the Star Wars franchise marks 45 years since The Empire Strikes Back hit theaters. "Surviving genuine lightsaber props from the original trilogy are exceedingly rare, and Propstore is honored to present this historic artifact," said Brandon Alinger, the company's COO, calling it a "grail-level piece." Gizmodo offers more to geek out on, via a press release:

"It is constructed from a vintage British press camera flash handle that was transformed into Vader's infamous weapon through the fitting of dressing components such as plastic grips, calculator bubbles, and cosmetic wiring. ... A wooden rod ... served as the blade during the choreographed fight scenes and made the physical, on-camera dueling possible. It also later served as a guide for visual effects artists to add the hand-animated glow for the final shots."

Before its September sale, the saber will embark on a three-city press tour with stops in London, New York, and California's Beverly Hills. Sharing the spotlight will be a bullwhip and belt from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, a neuralyzer from Men in Black, and Sauron's helmet from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, per THR. Propstore has a track record with big-ticket Star Wars items: In 2022, the house sold a screen-matched model of an X-wing fighter for more than $2.3 million.