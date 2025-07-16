In One Sense, Trump Got Done in 5 Months What Took Biden 4 Years

Donald Trump entered his current term in the White House touting ambitions to be a "peacemaker" president, pledging an end to America's often drawn-out conflicts. Yet within his first six months, the Independent reports that Trump's administration has launched at least 529 airstrikes across Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia—nearly matching the 555 recorded during former President Biden's entire four-year tenure, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) nonprofit.

Trump's approach has raised questions about whether his definition of ending "forever wars" means deploying overwhelming military force to preempt or swiftly resolve conflict, rather than avoiding intervention altogether. "The US military is moving faster, hitting harder, and doing so with fewer constraints," said ACLED President Clionadh Raleigh, noting that strikes now appear to be a first, not last, resort. The Telegraph notes that the numbers, though in stark opposition to former President Obama's penchant for putting boots on the ground, come at a time when the White House faces MAGA opposition about any US military involvement whatsoever overseas.

Most of the recent airstrikes have targeted Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen, aiming to protect shipping in the Red Sea following the escalation of Israel's war in Gaza. The Trump administration carried out 474 strikes in Yemen between March and May, outpacing Biden's tally over a full year. Watchdog group Airwars reports at least 224 civilian deaths in Yemen are attributed to Trump's campaign, nearly matching two decades of prior US operations.

Beyond Yemen, Trump has initiated strikes in Somalia and returned to familiar battlegrounds like Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The White House defends these actions as necessary for peace and security, with spokesperson Anna Kelly calling operations "decisive" and successful against terrorist groups, per the Independent.