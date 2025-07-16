First Trailer for Stranger Things 5 Is Out

New cast members include Linda Hamilton
Posted Jul 16, 2025 6:26 PM CDT

More than three years after the last episode of Season 4 of Stranger Things aired, Netflix has released the first trailer for Season 5, though fans are going to have to wait until November for the start of the show's final chapter. The trailer shows returning stars including Millie Bobby Brown, along with plenty of demogorgons and the first look at a new cast member, Terminator star Linda Hamilton, Deadline reports.

  • Netflix's synopsis: "The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished—his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding."

  • "As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread," the synopsis continues. "The final battle is looming—and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone—the full party—standing together, one last time."
  • Four episodes will be released on Nov. 26, followed by three episodes on Christmas Day and the finale on New Year's Eve. In January, co-creator Ross Duffer said, "Needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet," per the Hollywood Reporter. "It's like eight blockbuster movies. It's pretty insane."
  • Co-creator Matt Duffer, his twin brother, said that while the series is ending, more projects will be set in the show's universe. "It's very important to us that anything with the Stranger Things name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive—that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path," he said. "And also, it needs to basically just be ... awesome. Or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline."

