First Trailer for Stranger Things 5 Is Out

More than three years after the last episode of Season 4 of Stranger Things aired, Netflix has released the first trailer for Season 5, though fans are going to have to wait until November for the start of the show's final chapter. The trailer shows returning stars including Millie Bobby Brown, along with plenty of demogorgons and the first look at a new cast member, Terminator star Linda Hamilton, Deadline reports.



Netflix's synopsis: "The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished—his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding."