Tsunami Warning Issued After Strong Alaska Quake

A lightly populated stretch of Alaska's southern coast was under a tsunami warning Wednesday after a strong earthquake was felt throughout the region, and officials in the Pacific Northwest were evaluating whether there was any threat to coastlines there. Early measurements put the quake's magnitude at 7.3, the AP reports. The US Tsunami Warning Center said the warning was in effect from about 40 miles southwest of Homer to Unimak Pass, a distance of about 700 miles. Among the larger communities in the area is Kodiak, population 5,200. The Homer Police Department advised people to head for higher ground.
Officials said the quake's epicenter was near Sand Point along the Aleutians. The quake hit at 12;37pm local time. Debi Schmidt, the city administrator for Sand Point, tells KTUU the quake was the "biggest one" she's ever felt. "I was at home for lunch and the house was shaking and things were falling, and cupboard doors were coming open," she says. "No damage, though."