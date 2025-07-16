Tsunami Warning Issued After Strong Alaska Quake

A lightly populated stretch of Alaska's southern coast was under a tsunami warning Wednesday after a strong earthquake was felt throughout the region, and officials in the Pacific Northwest were evaluating whether there was any threat to coastlines there. Early measurements put the quake's magnitude at 7.3, the AP reports. The US Tsunami Warning Center said the warning was in effect from about 40 miles southwest of Homer to Unimak Pass, a distance of about 700 miles. Among the larger communities in the area is Kodiak, population 5,200. The Homer Police Department advised people to head for higher ground.