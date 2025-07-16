Park Has Suspect in Thefts

When the number of missing shoes at a Grand Teton National Park campground in Wyoming hit 19, officials could no longer ignore the crime wave. They identified an animal of interest and sought the public's help, SFGate reports. Up went posters labeled "Wanted For Grand Theft Footwear" and showing an artist's sketch of the prime suspect: a fox with a tennis shoe in its mouth. The signs also asked campers to outwit the fox by storing their shoes in a tent or vehicle. Park officials also turned to social media.

"What does the fox do with the shoes? We still don't know," a July 10 Instagram post reads, per USA Today. "Maybe it's a toy. Maybe it's a nesting material collection. Maybe it's fashion." As the thefts added up—the post listed the toll at 32 shoes—park officials suspect some campers were guilty of entrapment: leaving shoes out so they could see the fox in action. Still, authorities warn that the issue is a serious one. When wild animals become used to being around people and their food, they could eventually need to be relocated or euthanized. "The more time this fox spends around humans," the Instagram post says, "the more dangerous things get for the fox."