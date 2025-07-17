Dubai Restaurant's New Chef Isn't Human

Dubai is preparing to introduce a new dining concept where artificial intelligence takes center stage, at least behind the scenes. WOOHOO, a restaurant set to open in September near the Burj Khalifa, promises "dining in the future" with the debut of its AI-powered chef , Chef Aiman. Chef Aiman isn't a robot cooking up dishes tableside. Instead, this bot—its name a blend of "AI" and "man"—operates as a digital culinary architect, reports Reuters . Trained on decades of food science, global recipes, and molecular data, Aiman creates menus, curates the atmosphere, and guides service.

While the AI can't literally taste or smell, it analyzes food on a granular level—factoring in texture, acidity, and flavor nuances—then proposes unexpected ingredient pairings. Humans, led by Dubai-based Singaporean chef Reif Othman, refine these concepts, sampling and adjusting until the results meet the mark. The restaurant will serve Asian-inspired cuisine, and Aiman will also be developing the drinks menu, the New York Post reports.

The partnership is meant to enhance, not take the place of, the human touch in cooking. "Human cooking will not be replaced, but we believe [Aiman] will elevate the ideas, creativity," says Ahmet Oytun Cakir, a WOOHOO founder and CEO of Gastronaut Hospitality. Aiman's programming also has a practical side: It's tasked with developing recipes that use ingredients often considered kitchen scraps, like meat trimmings and fat, to minimize waste. Looking ahead, WOOHOO's creators hope the technology could be licensed to restaurants worldwide.