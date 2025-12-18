Brian Walshe Sentenced to Life in Prison, and Then Some

A Boston-area man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for the murder of his wife, who disappeared nearly three years ago and whose body has never been found, per the AP . Brian Walshe was convicted Monday of first-degree murder in the killing of Ana Walshe. The sentence carries no possibility of parole. He pleaded guilty in November to misleading police and illegally disposing of a body after admitting he had dismembered her body and disposed of it in dumpster. He said he did so only after panicking when he found she had died in bed.

Judge Diane Freniere called Walshe's crimes "barbaric and incomprehensible" and she chastised him for "deceitful and manipulative behavior." Walshe showed no emotion as the sentence was read. Before the sentencing, Ana Walshe's sister Aleksandra Dimitrijevic told the court about how the death has devastated her family, especially because they cannot have a proper burial without a body. "I struggle with the grief that comes without warning, hoping every morning that this is just a terrible dream," she said, adding "the most painful part" was knowing the couple's three young children will grow up without their mother. They're now in state custody.

Walshe was also sentenced to 19 to 25 years for witness intimidation and two to three years for improper disposal of a body. Those sentences are to run consecutive to his life sentence, the judge ruled. Walshe's lawyer, Kelli Porges, described the consecutive sentencing—which prosecutors requested due to the severity of the crimes—as "excessive." Read more about the case, including Walshe's incriminating search history, here.