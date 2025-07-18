House Votes to Claw Back $9B for Broadcasting, Foreign Aid

The House gave final approval to President Trump's request to claw back about $9 billion for public broadcasting and foreign aid early Friday as Republicans intensified their efforts to target institutions and programs they view as bloated or out of step with their agenda. The vote marked the first time in decades that a president has successfully submitted such a rescissions request to Congress, and the White House suggested it won't be the last, the AP reports. Some Republicans were uncomfortable with the cuts, yet supported them anyway, wary of crossing Trump or upsetting his agenda.

The House passed the bill by a vote of 216-213, with two Republicans voting against it. It now goes to Trump for his signature. "We need to get back to fiscal sanity and this is an important step," said House Speaker Mike Johnson."