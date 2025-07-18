Wildlife Officials Can't Figure Out What's Up With 'Unusual' Moose

Visitors to the Adirondacks are now being urged to avoid one particular hiking path, at least until state authorities can figure out what's going on with one specific moose wandering around the area. Officials from New York state's Department of Environmental Conservation say they've been fielding reports of "unusual behaviors" being exhibited by the bull "on or near" the Goodman Mountain trail in Tupper Lake, and that the trail has now been shut down until further notice, reports ABC News .

"It is suspected that this moose may have an underlying illness influencing behavior as it continues to remain on or near the trail and is not responsive to attempts to move it off the trail," DEC officials say. The agency made its decision after staffers paid a visit to the area in Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest on July 10, along with the state's wildlife veterinarian.

The moose mystery received mention as far back as May, when reports trickled in of sightings along the trail, per the Adirondack Explorer. "He didn't bother anybody," one hiker tells the outlet of the animal she spotted. "He was curious, more than anything." Q105.7 features video from the DEC from late June that shows a moose in the Adirondacks; it's not clear if this is the same moose now strolling near the trail, which was temporarily closed last month as well.

A DEC wildlife biologist tells the Explorer that although hundreds of moose are in the area and sightings aren't uncommon at this time of year, it's not typical for one moose to stick to one spot for such a long period of time. Signs have now been posted at trailheads cautioning hikers away, and forest rangers will enforce the shutdown until the DEC determines it's OK to be pulled back. "Moose are large animals, and while no signs of aggression have been observed, moose can be dangerous if approached too closely," officials warn, per ABC.