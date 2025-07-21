Neighbors Not Thrilled by China's Giant Hydroelectric Dam in Tibet

China has begun building the world's largest hydropower dam in Tibet—a $167 billion project set to reshape regional waterways. The Motuo Hydropower Station on the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet, which will surpass the Three Gorges in size and could generate three times its energy output, has triggered unease in India and Bangladesh over potential disruptions to river flow and impacts on millions downstream who depend on the water for agriculture and daily life, per the BBC . Chinese officials claim the project will enhance local prosperity and safeguard the environment, but critics warn that Beijing's control over the river system could threaten water security for neighbors.

A 2020 report from the Lowy Institute described China's position as potentially giving it a "chokehold on India's economy." Leaders in India's northeastern states, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, have warned of severe drops in water levels and existential threats to local tribes should China divert or suddenly release river water. Both India and Bangladesh have formally contacted China to seek transparency and consultation, with India planning its own upstream dam to mitigate flood risks. China maintains its right to proceed, promising ecological consideration and downplaying fears of harm, per the South China Morning Post.

The Motuo dam sits in a geologically active area, at the Great Bend of the Yarlung Tsangpo, where the river makes a dramatic turn and drops sharply in elevation—an ideal spot for hydropower. China's broader strategy of channeling electricity from western regions to its eastern cities is driving the push for such massive infrastructure. While state media tout economic uplift and clean energy, similar projects have faced local opposition, including rare protests by Tibetans, who were reportedly met with arrests and violence. Environmentalists also highlight the risk to the region's unique biodiversity and safety concerns related to seismic activity.