That $6.2M Banana? Someone Just Ate It. Again.

Well, when you duct-tape a perishable fruit to a wall, call it art, and sell it for $6.2 million, there is just bound to be a hungry museum-goer around. When last we checked in on the previous iteration of the banana known as The Comedian by Italian artist and general rapscallion Maurizio Cattelan, it had sold for the above-mentioned rather-more-substantial-than-35-cents sum to crypto investor Justin Sun, and was promptly consumed by him. As ArtNet reports, it's happened again, this time when a visitor at the Pompidou museum in Metz, eastern France, swiped the banana from the wall and put it down the hatch on July 12.