Pentagon Withdraws 700 Marines From LA

The Pentagon ordered the US Marines to leave Los Angeles on Monday, more than a month after President Trump deployed them to the city against the objections of local leaders. The 700 Marines were deployed June 9 on the fourth day of protests in downtown LA over the administration's crackdown on immigration. Four thousand National Guard soldiers were also deployed. Their presence in the city had been limited to two locations with federal buildings in Los Angeles, including the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement office and detention facility downtown, the AP reports.

The decision to pull back the Marines comes after half of the National Guard troops were ordered to leave the city last week. The rest remain. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the military presence "sent a clear message: lawlessness will not be tolerated." Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who has described the presence of troops as an "armed occupation," called the withdrawal of Marines "another sign of progress," the New York Times reports. They "had nothing to do here," she said. "They've just been standing in front of federal buildings when there are no protests and nothing is going on. It's an inappropriate use of our men and women who choose to serve."