The Trump administration released records of the FBI's surveillance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, despite opposition from the slain Nobel laureate's family and the civil rights group that he led until his 1968 assassination. The release involves more than 240,000 pages of records that had been under a court-imposed seal since 1977, when the FBI first gathered the records and turned them over to the National Archives and Records Administration.

King's family, including his two living children, Martin III, 67, and Bernice, 62, were given advance notice of the release and had their own teams reviewing the records ahead of the public disclosure, the AP reports. Those efforts continued even as the government unveiled the digital trove.