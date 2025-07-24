Report: Russian Teens Recruited to Build War Drones

A new investigation by an exiled Russian outlet has uncovered a systematic effort by Russian authorities to recruit children into designing and testing military drones used in the war against Ukraine. The process reportedly begins with educational video games such as Berloga ("Bear's Den"), launched in 2022, where students build and defend with digital drones, according to a deeper look by the Insider . Those who excel can earn extra exam credits for school and advance to national tech competitions, where top performers are scouted by defense companies—many of which are under international sanctions.

Teen participants described to the Insider how their work modeling drone components was for military use, though they were instructed to conceal the true purpose by inventing civilian applications. "It's an unwritten rule I've observed at every competition," one 17-year-old student revealed, describing how they took care to avoid mentioning the projects' wartime roles. The push for youth involvement aligns with President Putin's calls to ramp up drone production, as the devices play an increasingly pivotal role for both Russia and Ukraine on the battlefield.

Recent Russian military broadcasts have highlighted teenagers assembling so-called kamikaze drones in factories, per the Guardian. "Young workers ... were shown with their faces blurred out, studying computer screens or making and testing individual components, or assembling drones," Reuters notes of the footage. United24 Media reports on one clip showing a banner in the factory that reads: "Stalin lives in your DNA."

Facilities like the Alabuga factory, identified as the world's largest strike-drone manufacturer, have brought in students as young as 14 or 15 to study and work in drone production. The Geran drone that's produced there is based on Iranian technology and has been used to target sites deep inside Ukraine. Moscow insists they're aimed at military and energy facilities, but there are frequent civilian casualties reported.