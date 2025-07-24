3 Men Who Went Fishing Near Memphis Found Dead

Three men who were reported missing while fishing and swimming on a sandbar in the Mississippi River have been found dead near Memphis, Tennessee, authorities said Wednesday. Search and rescue teams with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and other Memphis-area agencies began looking for the men Tuesday evening after they were reported missing near a boat ramp at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, authorities said.

The search, which included aircraft, rescue boats, and the use of sonar, was suspended Tuesday night due to darkness and resumed Wednesday morning, the AP reports.