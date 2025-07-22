2 Dead, 1 Missing in Oregon Waterfall Tragedy

A summer outing on Oregon's Deschutes River turned tragic when a group plunged over Dillon Falls, leaving two people dead and one still missing. A woman's body was recovered on Saturday, the day of the incident. Search crews later recovered a second woman's body and they are still searching for a missing man, who is presumed dead, local officials said Monday. Three others from the group were rescued shortly after the incident, and were treated for what authorities described as minor injuries, the New York Times reports.

Authorities are still piecing together what led the group into the perilous stretch of river west of Bend, which shifts rapidly from calm water to dangerous rapids and a 15-foot waterfall. Jason Carr, a spokesperson for the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, noted that "the chances of anybody surviving going down the falls is very minimal." The identities of those involved have not been released. "The presumption is that the three to survive did not go through the falls because the chances of them living through that are almost slim to none," Carr said, per the AP.

Emergency responders were alerted around 3pm Saturday after the group entered the hazardous area, despite signs warning of the looming danger and the presence of a designated boat ramp for a safe exit. Rescue teams, using drones, a helicopter, and dogs, located two men and a woman stranded near a lava flow on the riverbank above the falls. Carr said the group was floating down the river but authorities haven't confirmed what kind of flotation devices they were using.