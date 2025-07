Bryan Kohberger's sentencing is set for Wednesday, and the families of his four victims will have the chance to address him—Kohberger will also have the chance to speak, though whether he will remains anyone's guess. President Trump has made clear his opinion of what should transpire, writing Monday on social media, "I hope the Judge makes Kohberger, at a minimum, explain why he did these horrible murders. There are no explanations, there is no NOTHING. People were shocked that he was able to plea bargain, but the Judge should make him explain what happened."