Music World Mourns Ozzy Osbourne

Luminaries of the music world mourned the death of Ozzy Osbourne at age 76, expressing affection and admiration for the heavy metal icon. Elton John called the Black Sabbath frontman "a dear friend and a huge trailblazer" and "one of the funniest people I've ever met." Rod Stewart said he would "see you up there—later rather than sooner."

Osbourne, the gloomy, demon-invoking lead singer of the pioneering band Black Sabbath who became the throaty, growling voice of heavy metal, died Tuesday, just weeks after his farewell show. The band posted a photo from the July 5 concert on Instagram Tuesday, saying, "Ozzy Forever."

Either clad in black or bare-chested, the singer was often the target of parents' groups for his imagery and once caused an uproar for biting the head off a bat, the AP reports. Later, he would reveal himself to be a doddering and sweet father on the reality TV show The Osbournes.