She Was Convicted for Fighting Would-Be Rapist. Now, 'Justice'

South Korean prosecutors have asked a judge to overturn a 78-year-old woman's 1964 conviction for defending herself during a sexual assault in a case that has lingered in the public consciousness for decades. At 18, Choi Mal-ja fought off her attacker by biting off part of his tongue after he forced it into her mouth, per the BBC . Yet in a ruling that has long been criticized, she received a 10-month suspended sentence for causing grievous bodily harm. Meanwhile, her attacker was convicted only of trespassing and intimidation, receiving a six-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Back then, the court said Choi's actions "exceeded the reasonable bounds of legally permissible self-defense," per CBS News. There were even allegations that the court tried to get Choi to marry her attacker, per the Korea Herald. The case was largely forgotten until the global #MeToo movement—and its powerful ripple effect in South Korea, which has seen widespread women's rights protests—spurred Choi to challenge her record. Choi's initial bid to clear her name began in 2020 but was rejected by lower courts. After sustained campaigning and an appeal, South Korea's top court finally ordered a retrial this year.

Just before her hearing at the Busan District Court, Choi told reporters she hopes her case will help "future generations … live in a world free from sexual violence." The prosecution began proceedings with an apology and asked the court to exonerate her, per the BBC. "We have caused Choi Mal-ja, a victim of a sex crime who should have been protected as one, indescribable pain and agony," said Chief Prosecutor Jeong Myeong-won. A ruling isn't expected until Sept. 10, though Choi expects the verdict will now be overturned. "We won!" she announced upon leaving court. "Justice is alive."