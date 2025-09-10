Trump Makes New Move to Pressure Russia on Ukraine

President Trump is reportedly urging the European Union to act with the US in slapping China and India with tariffs as high as 100%, in a bold move meant to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine. Trump made the demand of EU officials during a Tuesday meeting, where options for stiffer economic measures against Moscow were on the table, per the BBC . Both China and India remain major purchasers of Russian oil, providing a crucial financial lifeline to the Kremlin. Trump reportedly claimed the US would also raise tariffs on the two countries, but only if the EU acted. "They are basically saying: 'We'll do this, but you need to do it with us,'" an EU diplomat tells Reuters .

Trump has repeatedly promised to end the conflict in Ukraine, but recent efforts to broker peace have stalled as Russian attacks intensify. The US recently imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods—half of that attributed to India's dealings with Russia. If Trump's suggested tariffs on China and India are adopted, it would mark a departure from the EU's current strategy, which has focused mainly on isolating Russia through sanctions. The EU still relies on Russia for about a fifth of its natural gas, though it has pledged to cut back.

Trump's suggestion follows comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said the US is prepared to ramp up economic pressure on Russia but wants greater cooperation from Europe. China has already criticized the plan to increase tariffs on the country to punish Russia, per Reuters. Meanwhile, violence in Ukraine has escalated, with a weekend attack considered the heaviest aerial bombardment on the country since the war began, per the BBC. Trump said Tuesday he planned to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week or early next week.