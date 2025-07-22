Big Question for Kohberger: Will He Explain Himself?

Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty earlier this month in the murders of Idaho college students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin after two years of claiming his innocence. The move avoided the death penalty in the Nov. 13, 2022, stabbings, but Kohberger faces his sentencing—and the victims' families for the first time—beginning Wednesday in an Idaho courtroom. The sentencing could last into Thursday. What to expect, via ABC News:



Kohberger: CNN notes that the terms of Kohberger's deal don't require him to disclose his motive, but at sentencing, "allocution will offer Kohberger a confronting choice: stay silent or face the families of his four victims and attempt to explain the horror he inflicted." ABC notes that there's no real incentive for him to do so: normally, criminals use allocution to humanize themselves to get a lesser sentence, but Kohberger's deal already guarantees he will spend the rest of his life in prison. "I think there's a less than 50% chance he does speak, and a zero percent chance that he says anything that makes anyone walk away from this sentencing feeling any better," says an ABC legal analyst.