One Jet Lands as Another Tries to Take Off on Same Runway

In the ideal world of air travel, "coming in for a landing" does not mean "nearly on top of another aircraft." Yet CNN reports this is nearly what transpired at Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport on Monday, with one incoming Aeromexico jet flying over a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 that was already taxiing for takeoff—and missing it by about 200 feet, according to Flightradar24. The Delta flight, bound for Atlanta, aborted takeoff when it observed "another aircraft landing in front of their aircraft on the same runway," according to the airline. Air traffic control had apparently cleared both pilots.
The Delta plane had reached 60mph when the pilot jammed on the brakes, reports ABC News, and in the air traffic recording, the pilot can be heard saying, "We are holding on the runway," followed by someone saying "wow" and "incredible" in Spanish. The flight took off without incident three hours later. "We appreciate the flight crew's actions to maintain situational awareness and act quickly," Delta said in a statement. CNN notes that Mexico had its safety rating downgraded by the FAA in 2021 for noncompliance with international safety standards; that was later reinstated in late 2023.