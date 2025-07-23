Horse Once Owned by Burt Reynolds Breaks a Record

Guinness World Records has announced that Mokie, a Florida-based Arabian horse who just earned the distinction of being the world's oldest living horse, has died at age 40, per the Guardian . Mokie's journey began on the ranch of actor Burt Reynolds in 1985, where he was bred as the screen legend's personal horse and originally named Mohawk. After several years on Reynolds' farm, Mokie changed hands and eventually landed with Arica Dzama in Jupiter, Florida.

While horses typically live 25 to 30 years, Mokie reached an age comparable to about 115 in human years. Under Dzama's care, Mokie found a new calling as a therapy horse, offering comfort to people navigating difficult times. The horse "taught me how to love a horse that doesn't give back in a riding form," Dzama said, per Guinness, describing him as more interested in gentle interactions than in being ridden. After Guinness officially verified Mokie's age at just over 40 years in May, he died a few weeks later, before receiving his formal Guinness title.

Mokie lived out his final years with simple pleasures, like eating, being groomed, and offering affection. "Every day that we had with Mokie was a special day," Dzama said, reflecting on the horse's gentle presence and unusual journey that took him from the pastures of a movie star to his final role of comforting companion. Dzama called the recognition from Guinness an "amazing accomplishment" and said she cherished the legacy Mokie left behind. Prior to Mokie, the horse recognized as the world's oldest was Echoquette, an Arabian mare who died last year at age 36.