Trump Administration Targets Harvard Again

The State Department has launched an investigation into Harvard's handling of international visas, marking the third major federal action directed at the institution since it resumed talks with the Trump administration, per the New York Times. Secretary of State Marco Rubio notified Harvard President Alan M. Garber of the inquiry in a Wednesday letter, requesting a broad array of records related to the university's participation in the Exchange Visitor Program. This program issues visas to students, professors, researchers, and others for cultural and educational exchange.