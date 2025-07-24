Man Used AI to Learn How to Build Bombs for NYC Plot: Cops

A Long Island man is facing federal charges after authorities say he built homemade bombs using guidance from artificial intelligence, then transported them to Manhattan with plans to detonate them there, NBC News reports. According to prosecutors, Michael Gann, 55, constructed seven improvised explosive devices by ordering common chemicals and materials online, a method he reportedly described as "easier than buying gun powder."

Officials allege Gann stashed five bombs and four shotgun shells on a SoHo rooftop and intended to combine these materials for greater effect. He drew further attention by posting provocative messages on social media, including one directed at President Donald Trump and another on Instagram that appeared to make veiled threats. Gann was arrested in early June, shortly after the Instagram post.

Court documents indicate Gann told investigators he relied on AI tools to research chemical combinations. He admitted to assembling the devices at home and testing at least one near the East River, which he claimed detonated and startled him. Neighbors who spoke to ABC 7 describe Gann as a troubled person. Witnesses, including a military veteran also from Long Island, recounted hearing Gann express frustration over what he saw as inaction in the community, at one point referencing a local Jewish school.

Authorities say Gann appeared to be acting on his own, without ties to any broader group. The FBI credited collaboration among law enforcement agencies for preventing harm: "Gann was swiftly brought to justice before he could harm innocent civilians," said Christopher Raia, head of the FBI's New York office. Gann, who has not yet entered a plea, reportedly told agents he was considering turning the bombs in to the fire department at the time of his arrest. His lawyer declined to comment.