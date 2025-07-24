World  | 
Banksy's 'Migrant Child' Gets a Lift

The 6-year-old work location along a Venice canal is taken down for restoration, future public display
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 24, 2025 9:45 AM CDT
A view of Banksy's mural is seen along a canal in Venice, Italy, on Nov. 13, 2019.   (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Art restorers have removed a deteriorating piece of graffiti by the street artist Banksy titled "The Migrant Child" from the side of a building overlooking a Venetian canal to preserve the work for future public display, officials said Thursday. The removal from the wall of Palazzo San Pantalon was carried out in consultation with people close to the secretive British street artist, according to the Venice-based bank Banca Ifis' art program that promotes art and culture. The artwork depicting a shipwrecked child holding a pink smoke bomb and wearing a life jacket appeared along Rio di San Pantalon in Venice in May 2019, and it was acknowledged by Banksy. Marked on online maps, it has become a tourist destination, reports the AP.

But six years of neglect has led to the deterioration of about a third of the work, the bank said. The restoration is being overseen by Federico Borgogni, who previously removed dust and cleaned the surface before detaching a section of the palazzo's facade overnight Wednesday, Banca Ifis said in a statement. The bank is financing the project but didn't release the cost of the operation. The bank intends to display the work to the public as part of free cultural events organized by Ifis once restoration is completed. No time frame has been given.

