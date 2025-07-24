Trump Order Pushes Cities to Clear Homeless Encampments

President Trump plans to sign an executive order designed to make it easier for cities and states to clear homeless encampments from streets and other public spaces. The order instructs Attorney General Pam Bondi to work toward overturning court decisions and consent decrees that limit local governments' ability to move homeless individuals into treatment or rehabilitation centers, according to a White House summary reviewed by USA Today . The White House says federal funding will be shifted to ensure people removed from streets are transferred to appropriate facilities, though specifics on funding remain unclear.

The order, titled "Ending Vagrancy and Restoring Order," also directs federal agencies to prioritize grants to states and cities that enforce bans on open drug use, urban camping, loitering, and squatting, and track the location of sex offenders. White House officials said Trump planned to sign the order Thursday. "President Trump is delivering on his commitment to Make America Safe Again and end homelessness across America," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, per Bloomberg. The move comes on the heels of a Supreme Court ruling in June that allows cities to penalize people for sleeping in public spaces, even when shelter options are limited.

An executive order Trump signed in March directs the National Park Service to remove homeless encampments and graffiti from federal lands, per the Hill. Homelessness in the US reached a record high in 2024, with more than 771,800 people counted as lacking permanent shelter by Housing and Urban Development on a January day, per USA Today. That was an 18% increase over the previous year.