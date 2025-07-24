Jeremy Corbyn Says New Party Will Battle 'Rich and Powerful'

Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the UK's Labour Party, is launching a new political party that doesn't have a name yet, though it has goals: "take on the rich and powerful" and achieve the redistribution of wealth. Now an independent member of Parliament, Corbyn said his party will offer an alternative to Reform UK and to Labour, which is in power now, the BBC reports. "The system is rigged," a statement posted Thursday on the party's website says, per the Washington Post . "The system is rigged when giant corporations make a fortune from rising bills. The system is rigged when this government says there is no money for the poor, but billions for war."

Corbyn Zarah Sultana, an independent MP who recently left Labour, said in a statement that the party will battle other injustices, such as child poverty. The website is labeled "Your Party," and Sultana responded to early confusion by posting on X that that isn't really the name. It is a theme, though. "It's time for a new kind of political party—one that belongs to you," their statement said. Corbyn, 76, said he'd like the party's first conference to be held in the fall, per the AP.

"This party could be very viable," said Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London. "Given the difficulties the Labour government has found in both the economy and foreign affairs, you can see why people on the left are frustrated."

The party, led by Keir Starmer—Corbyn's former protégé—won handily just last summer but is facing revolts over various issues. Many of Labour's 172 lawmakers were elected with small pluralities, the Post points out, so fractures in the party could make their seats winnable for another party. The next general election is unlikely to be held before 2029.