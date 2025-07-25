'You Should Never Be Released,' Judge Tells Vallow Daybell

Lori Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison Friday on two murder conspiracy convictions in Arizona, marking an end to a winding prosecution for the mother with doomsday religious beliefs who claimed people in her life had been possessed by evil spirits. Vallow Daybell, already serving life sentences in Idaho in the killings of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, was convicted at separate trials this spring in Phoenix of conspiring to murder her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, and her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. Vallow Daybell, who represented herself in both Arizona cases though she isn't a lawyer, used her final testimony to complain about jail conditions and the legal system, the AP reports.