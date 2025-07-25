Trump Loses Third Ruling in a Row on Birthright Citizenship

A federal judge on Friday blocked the Trump administration from ending birthright citizenship for the children of parents who are in the US illegally, issuing the third court ruling blocking the birthright order nationwide since a key Supreme Court decision in June. US District Judge Leo Sorokin, joining another district court as well as an appellate panel of judges, found that a nationwide injunction granted to more than a dozen states remains in force under an exception to the Supreme Court ruling, the AP reports. That decision restricted the power of lower-court judges to issue nationwide injunctions.

The states have argued Trump's birthright citizenship order is blatantly unconstitutional and threatens millions of dollars for health insurance services that are contingent on citizenship status. The issue is expected to move quickly back to the nation's highest court. Lawyers for the government had argued Sorokin should narrow the reach of his earlier ruling granting a preliminary injunction, arguing it should be "tailored to the States' purported financial injuries." But Sorokin wrote that "the record does not support a finding that any narrower option would feasibly and adequately protect the plaintiffs from the injuries they have shown they are likely to suffer."

Sorokin acknowledged his order would not be the last word on birthright citizenship, acknowledging the final decision will come from the Supreme Court. "But in the meantime, for purposes of this lawsuit at this juncture, the Executive Order is unconstitutional," the ruling says. The administration has not yet appealed any of the recent court rulings. Trump's efforts to deny citizenship to children born to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily will remain blocked unless the Supreme Court says otherwise.