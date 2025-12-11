In the NFL, Worry Mounts That Retiree's Return Will End Badly

It has the potential to be an amazing NFL story this weekend—or a brutal one. Unfortunately, most of the nine coaches and executives asked about the return of Philip Rivers predict the latter, reports the Athletic . The remarks of one anonymous exec sums things up: "Fun story, but I think it's going to be a disaster." For those who missed it, the Indianapolis Colts—down two quarterbacks and on the brink of missing the playoffs—have signed the 44-year-old retiree, who hasn't played in nearly five years.

In the informal poll by the Athletic, six of the nine were dubious—and worried that Rivers can't possibly be in playing shape and might get hurt. That the Colts face a bruising schedule with some of the league's toughest opposing defenses doesn't help. One executive called Rivers "a sitting duck" behind center. A post at Yardbarker notes that the Colts are 14-point underdogs against the Seahawks this weekend, adding, "That says plenty about how ugly some insiders think Sunday's contest in Seattle could get."

Rivers is a father of 10 whose eldest child is older than his rookie running back teammate, and he's obviously aware of all this. "I know that there's risk involved," he told reporters on Wednesday, "but the only way of finding out is going for it." He said his wife, Tiffany, was "nervous about the physical aspect of it, as you would expect any wife to [be]," per ABC News. "My boys were fired up," he added. "But I think they share the same sentiment—a little nervous, like, 'Dad, you think you can do it?' You know, and then my older girls are real excited ... they're grown adults [now], married, and they remember, 16 years old, going to the ball game."